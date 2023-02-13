It's not just Valentine's Day tomorrow — Here's the list of events that also happen on Feb 14

Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. However, there are more events that take place this day

February 14, celebrated globally as Valentine's day, is a day dedicated to expressing love and affection towards others. On this day, people send cards, flowers or chocolates with messages of love. While most of us must be aware of this, what we don't know is that this day also holds significance in the history for other key events. Let's take a look at these lesser known events:

Pulwama attack

Four years ago, on February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. Jaish-e-Mohammed, a militant group with its roots in Pakistan, claimed that it was responsible for the attack in Pulwama. The attack dealt a severe blow to India–Pakistan relations, consequently resulting in the 2019 India–Pakistan military standoff.

This years marks the fourth anniversary of 'Pulwama attack'.

Financial Literacy Week

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme among members of public across the country. The theme selected for current year FLW is “Good Financial Behaviour - Your Saviour” which will be observed between February 13 and 17, 2023.

The theme aligns with the overall strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025 which aims at building financial resilience and well-being while creating awareness among members of public. Focus will be on creating awareness about savings, planning and budgeting, and prudent use of digital financial services.

International Book Giving Day

International Book Giving Day, also celebrated on February 14, fosters generosity and a love of reading. It's a day when individuals or groups can donate books to children, and many people like to get their community involved with events to promote the day.

Library Lovers' Day

Library Lovers' Day is also celebrated on February 14 each year to honour libraries, librarians, book lovers, and lovers of libraries.