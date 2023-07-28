Pradeep Kharola, CMD of ITPO, emphasized the importance of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, recognizing India's untapped potential in this area.

The revamped complex of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan has emerged as a landmark, boasting impressive size and top-notch facilities, said ITPO CMD Pradeep Kharola. It has been selected as the venue to host the prestigious G20 summit.

Notably, it can accommodate gatherings of up to 7,000 participants, making it an ideal location for major conventions. With a total of 20 meeting rooms, ranging from capacities of 50 to 200 people, the complex offers a versatile space for various gatherings. Moreover, the 2nd floor is exclusively dedicated to the G20 summit, ensuring all necessary facilities are in place for the high-profile event.

Kharola emphasised the importance of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, recognising India's untapped potential in this area. Currently, India's share in MICE tourism is relatively low, but Kharola believes that by hosting large-scale exhibitions and conventions, India can rightfully claim its position in the global MICE market.

The complex also includes four amphitheatres with substantial capacities, making it an ideal venue for hosting grand cultural events.

In a bid to ensure the financial sustainability of the ITPO complex, the CMD expressed the intention to involve the private sector in holding conventions. Kharola stated that they have already received a promising number of inquiries and bookings, indicating the potential for success in this endeavor.

As ITPO prepares to market and manage the complex, Kharola emphasized the need for innovative management strategies to maximize its potential as a hub for international events and conventions.