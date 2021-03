Automation and digitisation in the IT-software/software services industry have led to a record sequential growth of 33 percent in hiring activities in February, the Naukri JobSpeak Index for February 2021 revealed. This was due to increased implementation of digital technologies across India.

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that computes and records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com website on a month-on-month basis. According to the index, there was a growth of more than 22 percent in recruitment activity at over 2,000 job listings as compared to January’s 1,925.

Apart from this, the report further stated that a large number of industries saw a positive sequential growth in hiring activities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, the telecom sector registered a sequential jump of more than 24 percent.

On the other hand, medical/healthcare saw a growth of 28 percent. Apart from this, the education segment witnessed a growth of 25 percent, while FMCG saw a jump of 20 percent. Also, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) has witnessed an uptick of 17 percent. However, the insurance sector witnessed a flat with 1 percent decline in recruitment trend.