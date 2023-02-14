IT department planning to raid BBC offices only, residences of promoters not under scanner: Sources

The IT department is currently conducting surveys at the BBC's Mumbai and Delhi offices. Sources said the surveys are on the basis of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities.

The income tax department is planning to raid the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices only, while the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors are not under the scanner, sources told CNN-News18.

The IT department is currently conducting surveys at the BBC's Mumbai and Delhi offices. Sources said the surveys are on the basis of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities.

Documents related to the BBC's business operations and those related to its Indian arm are being surveyed, the IT sources said.

At the Mumbai offices, the income tax department's team is present at BBC's office in Kalina, Santacruz (East). The employees at the Bandra/Khar location were told to go home.

The BBC is United Kingdom's publicly-funded broadcasting system and it operates under a royal charter.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

He told the news agency they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.

The Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.

Last week , the Supreme Court rejected a plea to ban the BBC in India, citing lack of merit. It said the petition was misconceived and accordingly dismissed. The top court was hearing a petition that alleged the BBC had been biased against India and the Indian government. It was filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

