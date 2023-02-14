ITRaid trends on Twitter as tax department 'surveys' BBC offices — what is the difference between the two

The income tax department is conducting 'survey' actions at the BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi. Find out how is it different from 'IT raids' here:

#ITRaid began trending on Twitter on Tuesday as the income tax department was conducting survey actions at the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Mumbai and Delhi offices.

While the survey action is still on, it is important to note that it is not yet an income tax raid.

The income tax department conducts a survey to seek clarity on the information it has doubts on. In this case, the IT survey action is being conducted in view of alleged irregularities and income concealment, according to what sources said.

Sources also said the surveys are on the basis of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities. Documents related to the BBC's business operations and those related to its Indian arm are being surveyed, the IT sources said.

The BBC is United Kingdom's publicly-funded broadcasting system and it operates under a royal charter.

Instead, when the income tax department conducts a search and seizure operations, it is termed as raids.

Meanwhile, sources told CNN-News18 that the income tax department is planning to raid just the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices, while the residences and other locations of its promoters or directors are not under the scanner.

The same has not yet happened, and as of now the tax department is only conducting survey actions at the BBC's offices.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Amit Shah had told news agency ANI that the truth always emerges despite all the conspiracies around it, regarding the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

He told the news agency that they were after the PM since 2002, but every time he has come out stronger as well as more popular.

The Centre had cracked down on the BBC documentary Índia: The Modi Question', and ordered social media platforms such as Youtube and Twitter to delete videos and tweets that comprised footage from the film.

The documentary chronicles the events that occurred during the 2002 Gujarat riots. It has triggered controversy in India as well as abroad.

Last week , the Supreme Court rejected a plea to ban the BBC in India, citing lack of merit. It said the petition was misconceived and accordingly dismissed. The top court was hearing a petition that alleged the BBC had been biased against India and the Indian government. It was filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.