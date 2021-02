Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has turned down the request for a meeting with Twitter, government sources informed CNBC-TV18.

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary is likely to lead talks, who will be meeting VP of Global Public Policy of Twitter through video conferencing This meeting is likely to take place this week, sources said.

"Twitter is likely to seek protection from any coercive action against the company and employees. It is likely to convey its internal policy on the implementation of valid government orders for blocking content and accounts," they added.

The government had warned of a 7-year jail term in case of non-compliance with directions for blocking the red-flagged account.

Earlier, Twitter reached out to IT Minister Prasad for a formal dialogue to resolve the deadlock over the removal of bad accounts amid the ongoing farmer protests.