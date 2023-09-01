ISRO’s solar mission launch: All you need to know about trajectory of Aditya L1 to reach Lagrange Point 1

India’s first solar mission, Aditya L1 which aims to study the Sun, is scheduled to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 11:50 AM IST on Saturday, September 2. Aditya L1 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO is aiming to place the spacecraft in a halo orbit which will be a special point in between the Sun and the Earth. This specific point is known as Lagrange Point 1 (L1). Hence, the mission is named “Aditya L1”.

Lagrange Point 1 or L1 is a special point which lies about 1.5 million km from the Earth and about 148.5 million km from the Sun. It is the point where the gravitational forces exerted by the Sun and the Earth on Aditya L1 will be balanced and allow the spacecraft to remain in a stable position enabling it to study the Sun. It will also minimise the energy consumption of the spacecraft by saving fuel and will be in a position with a clear vision of the Sun during the entire mission period.

The journey of Aditya L1 from the Earth to Lagrange Point 1 will be a complex path and will involve several phases to reach its destination. As ISRO explains, the path will not be straight and will take different turns and twists to reach. After being launched from the Earth, Aditya L1 will be placed in a low-Earth orbit in a circular motion. This stage of the journey is known as the Earth-centered orbit transfer.

Eventually, the orbit will be made more elliptical with the progress of the journey and later the spacecraft will be launched towards the Lagrange point 1 by using onboard propulsion. With the progression of the elliptical movement, the spacecraft will exit the Earth’s gravitational pull range, which is known as the Sphere of Influence (SOI). Once it exits from the SOI, the cruise phase of the spacecraft will begin and it will be entering into the large halo orbit around the L1. The total time duration of Aditya L1 from the launch to reach its destination will take about four months.

The spacecraft will be carrying seven payloads that will observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun with the help of electromagnetic and magnetic field detectors. Besides, out of the seven, four payloads would be able to have a clear view of the Sun and the remaining three payloads carried out in-situ will be studying the particles and fields at the L1.

The most important data will be received from the suits of Aditya L1 payloads as they are expected to provide information on understanding the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields, among others, through the study.