Homeindia news

ISRO eyes next-generation launch vehicle for heavier payloads

ISRO eyes next-generation launch vehicle for heavier payloads

3 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

Dubbed the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the space agency was working on the design of the rocket and would like the industry to collaborate with it in the development.

As India eyes setting up its own space station by 2035, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has proposed to the industry to collaborate with it in developing a reusable rocket capable of carrying heavier payloads into orbit.

Recommended Articles

View All

COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

IST6 Min(s) Read

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

Dubbed the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the space agency was working on the design of the rocket and would like the industry to collaborate with it in the development.
"The intent is to bring industry along in the development process. All the money need not be invested by us. We want the industry to invest to create this rocket for all of us," Somanath said.
He said the rocket is planned to carry a 10-tonne payload in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) or 20 tonnes to the low earth orbit.
Also Read: OTT players are making huge money out of India’s subscriber base, says COAI
Another ISRO official said the new rocket would be helpful as India plans to have its own space station by 2035 and was also eyeing deep space missions, human space flights, cargo missions and putting multiple communication satellites into orbit at the same time.
The NGLV is envisioned as a simple, robust machine designed for bulk manufacturing that will make space transportation more cost-effective.
Somanath said the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), ISRO's warhorse rocket, was based on the technology developed in the 1980's and cannot be used to launch rockets in the future.
ISRO plans to have the design of the NGLV ready within a year and offer it to the industry for production, with the first launch tentatively scheduled for 2030.
The NGLV could be a three-stage rocket powered by green fuel combinations such as methane and liquid oxygen or kerosene and liquid oxygen.
Also Read: Havas Media expects India to be the third largest market by 2030
According to a presentation made by Somanath at a conference earlier this month, the NGLV could offer launch costs of $1900 per kg of payload in the reusable form and USD 3,000 per kg in the expendable format.
India's space economy was pegged at $9.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to touch $12.8 billion by 2025, according to the ISpA-E&Y report titled 'Developing the Space Ecosystem in India: Focusing on Inclusive Growth'.
In dollar terms, the satellite services and applications segment would be the largest with a turnover of $4.6 billion by 2025, followed by the ground segment at $4 billion, satellite manufacturing at $3.2 billion and launch services at $1 billion.
Also Read: India extends restrictions on sugar exports till October 2023
India's share in the launch services segment was pegged at $600 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent to reach $1 billion by 2025, the report said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ISRO

Previous Article

Centre asks states, UTs to take urgent action against predatory Chinese lending apps

Next Article

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022: All you need to know