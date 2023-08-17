ISIS module case: NIA searches house of accused, gets 'incriminating material'

CNBC TV18
The central agency added that its investigation in the Pune ISIS module case revealed that Nachan and other members of an ISIS sleeper cell had assembled IEDs at a house in Kondhwa and a training workshop last year.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 7:57:36 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday searched the house of Shamil Saquib Nachan in Thane district and recovered "incriminating material," PTI reported. 

The report added that the material seized demonstrated "conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country."
Nachan, a member of ISIS's sleeper cell, was arrested on August 11 after found to be involved in the fabrication and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
The NIA said its officials recovered several mobile phones, hard disks and some hand-written documents.
"A host of incriminating material exposing the terrorist organisation's conspiracy to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country was seized," it said.
The central agency added that its investigation in the Pune ISIS module case revealed that Nachan and other members of an ISIS sleeper cell had assembled IEDs at a house in Kondhwa and a training workshop last year.
Also Read:Pune: One more arrested in ISIS module case, says NIA
-With inputs from PTI
 
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 7:54 PM IST
National Investigation Agency

X