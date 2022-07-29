Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar death anniversary: Remembering the iconic social reformer

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born in Birsingha village in Bengal's Hooghly district in 1820. He took birth as Ishwar Chandra Bandyopadhyay and then later earned the title 'Vidyasagar’ (Sea of Knowledge) for his intelligence and brilliance in many fields.

He faced many hardships during his childhood, but his quest for knowledge remained undeterred. He did not even have a lamp at home, but his desire to gain knowledge made him study under the streetlights.

He grew up to become a freedom fighter, an educator and a social reformer. He was a well-known proponent of women’s rights in 19th-century Bengal. He is known as the father of Bengali prose as he rationalised and improved the Bengali alphabet.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar died in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on 29 July 1891 at the age of 70. On his death anniversary let us take a look at his contributions to Indian society.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Death Anniversary: Contributions of the famous social reformer

He is best known for writing the Bengali primer Barna Parichay, an introduction to Bengali alphabets.

He made great efforts for the upliftment of women like promoting widow marriage and advocating against polygamy.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar established schools for girls and initiated important changes in the field of education by promoting equality and justice for women.

He implemented social reforms in order to transform orthodox Hindu society.

It was Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar who started the acceptance of tuition and admission fees as well as made Sunday a weekly holiday.

He was the one who introduced English, Western Science and Mathematics into the school curriculum.

He was also a great 19th-century intellectual who initiated many socio-religious reforms in society.