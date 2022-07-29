Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar death anniversary: Remembering the iconic social reformer

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was born in Birsingha village in Bengal's Hooghly district in 1820. He took birth as Ishwar Chandra Bandyopadhyay and then later earned the title 'Vidyasagar’ (Sea of Knowledge) for his intelligence and brilliance in many fields.
He faced many hardships during his childhood, but his quest for knowledge remained undeterred. He did not even have a lamp at home, but his desire to gain knowledge made him study under the streetlights.
He grew up to become a freedom fighter, an educator and a social reformer. He was a well-known proponent of women’s rights in 19th-century Bengal. He is known as the father of Bengali prose as he rationalised and improved the Bengali alphabet.
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar died in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on 29 July 1891 at the age of 70. On his death anniversary let us take a look at his contributions to Indian society.
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Death Anniversary: Contributions of the famous social reformer