india News

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcome twins
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are now proud parents to twins - a baby girl named Aadiya and a baby boy named Krishna

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are now proud parents to twins. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Aadiya and a baby boy named Krishna on November 19, Saturday.

Isha and the babies are doing well, the Ambani and Piramal families said in a joint statement, adding: “We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life.”
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in December 2018. Isha, 31, is the daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. She currently serves as executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures, while her husband Anand Piramal runs the financial services businesses of the Piramal Group.
Mukesh Ambani welcomed his first grandson, Prithvi, in December 2020. Prithvi is the son of Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka.
