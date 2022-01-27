Is digital marketing the new normal for SMEs?

Two years back the world saw a major shift with the incoming of a deadly virus called corona. COVID-19 got everyone behind the walls of their houses. The major hit was felt for all types of businesses including SMEs. Pandemic influencing major lockdown for months and then followed by the major crashing of businesses made everyone search for better business strategies.

With the introduction of Digital Marketing as a key marketing strategy, SMEs bounced back and got hold of their revenues. The change in marketing focus made it possible for many SMEs to flourish even in a collapsing business environment. Fact that analytical tools make digital marketing the most favorable strategy, many SMEs have already used it for the good to brand their business.

Growth of SMEs - Social Media Marketing

Social Media presence has made businesses more relevant as now it has become easier for the business to expect traffic from customers who have interest in their business. Reaching the right traffic was a bigger deal before as that needed way more manual data collection. Social Media Marketing has made it seamless for businesses to reach the appropriate customers. Pandemic got us all stuck; however, social media marketing made it a piece of cake for SMEs to build a business. This can positively impact the growth of SMEs reaching favorable and more customers than ever before.

Methodologies changing business ways

Methodologies including pay-per-click build a potential return on the actual investment. A well-planned PPC and data program can help generate favorable results for companies; however, it is also suggested to check the channel before investing a chunk in it. Google adverbs have been one of the most iconic choices for many businesses. This list also includes all social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin amongst many others. These also happen to appear at the top of the search results ensuring maximum clicks. Few methodologies like SEO optimization, lead generation, and even organic trafficking help the business grow.

Digital Marketing the preferred path

SMEs being small medium and very compact businesses, need less investment and marketing that can help them earn more by reaching the right audience. Digital Marketing including social media leads generation, PPC, and SEO amongst many others are marketing strategies that are targeted, fast to implement, and above all cost-effective. These direct marketing strategies only get charged when clicked. Things like keyword research, boosting brand, tailored campaign and an in-house SEO setup helps in making it the most suitable for the SMEs.

For any digital marketing tool to be successful, immense level of patience and dedication is required. It is true that these processes are cost-effective and generate maximum revenue at different levels; however, not to forget that resources and time management can be tight looking at the outcome. The most important factor to consider is the appropriate tracking of these strategies is a must failing which might be a hit. Invest wisely in phases, design campaign specific goal that suits the SME business well, before investing huge amount in one go.

The author, AnaamTiwary, is Founder and Digital Marketing Expert at Digital Anaam Academy. The views expressed are personal