IRCTC to start Shri Ramayana Yatra train from Madurai from Nov 16; check tour details

The Indian Railways is all set to launch the Shri Ramayana Yatra-Madurai tour package from November 16. The special express train from Madurai will cater to the requirements of pilgrims from South India, a statement by IRCTC said.

The 14 days-13 nights package is part of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Shri Ramayana Yatra series, the first of which commenced on November 7 from New Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station.

The tour will cover destinations like Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakut Dham, Varanasi, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur (Nepal), Ayodhya, Nandigram, Prayagraj and Shringaverpur between November 16 and 29.

Booking for the Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train can be done on the IRCTC website or by visiting the IRCTC tourist facilitation centre, regional offices and zonal offices.

The tour package costs Rs 14,490 per person and will include morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner, a litre drinking water per day, tour escort and night stay on multi-sharing basis.

Passengers will have to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report done less than 48 hours before taking the journey.

IRCTC’s first Ramayana circuit train departed on November 7 from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station with 132 tourists. The Ramayana circuit train is part of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative by the Indian Railways that will take pilgrims on a Deluxe AC Tourist Train to important places related to the life of Lord Ram . IRCTC will run the 17-day tour again on December 12 this year with a similar price and duration.

Prices for the Deluxe AC Tourist Train are, however, higher than the Madurai budget package. According to IRCTC, single occupancy in AC first class costs around Rs 1,12,955. In AC second class, cost of single occupancy is around Rs 93,810.

The deluxe AC tour package covers train journey, accommodation, onboard veg meals, travel insurance, transfers and sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles.