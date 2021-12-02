IRCTC to run third Rampath Yatra train from Sabarmati to Ayodhya on Dec 25; details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run this year's third Rampath Yatra train on December 25. The 640-seater train will commence from Sabarmati (Gujarat) and reach Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) the next day via Ratlam and Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh).

Krishna Kumar Singh, regional manager of IRCTC , addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday, said, "The charge for sleeper coaches will be Rs 7,560 through online booking while the charge for AC seats will be Rs 12,600. The arrangements for food and accommodation for the devotees will be made by the IRCTC."

Seats can be booked both online and offline. Besides IRCTC, bookings can also be made at IRCTC's divisional offices, regional offices and tourist facilitation centres.

Singh said devotees will be taken to Prayagraj, Nandigram, Varanasi and Chitrakoot by road from December 27.

The officer said that it is not mandatory for passengers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to travel on this train while adding that necessary medical arrangements, including isolation wards, have been made.

The Rampath Yatra train was introduced earlier this year with an aim to promote pilgrimage tourism. The third Rampath Yatra train, according to officials, has been introduced on demands of senior citizens who wanted to visit religious places at an affordable price.

The first Rampath Yatra train was flagged off from Indore (Madhya Pradesh) in February. Later, on November 27, the second Rampath Yatra train was flagged off to Ayodhya from Pune (Maharashtra). "This is the third train which will begin from December 25 because we have received good response from the devotees in the previous two," Singh added.