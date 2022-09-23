Navratri special train leaves Delhi station for Vaishno Devi on September 30; have you booked yet?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The train is scheduled to start from Safdarjung Railway Station on September 30 for Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a Navratri Special Tourist Train under the Bharat Gaurav initiative. The train is scheduled to start from Safdarjung Railway Station on September 30 for Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Gaurav initiative of the Indian Railways aims at highlighting the rich heritage and culture of the country through theme-based routes operated by IRCTC. After the success of the Ramayana Circuit that set out on its journey in June this year, the IRCTC announced the Navratri-themed train.

Due to the heavy rush during the festive season, it becomes a challenge for devotees to get train tickets. This huge demand is a prominent factor why the Indian Railways decided to facilitate the trip to Mata Vaishno Devi with the special train.

ALSO READ:

The total duration of the journey will be four nights and five days. Tourists can board and deboard the train at Delhi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ambala, Sirhind, Saharanpur, and Ludhiana. With some of the best amenities and services included on the tour, the train will have 11 dedicated three-tier AC coaches. A total of 600 tourists can board the train in one fixed departure from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station.

The ticket price is set at Rs 13,790 per person. For double or triple shares, the ticket will cost Rs 11,990. Children between the ages of five and 11 will be charged Rs 10,975 for one ticket. The ticket price makes a passenger eligible for an all-inclusive package, which includes, three-tier AC coaches, night stay at AC hotels, transfer and sight-seeing conveyance, tour guides, and travel insurance, among other things.

The IRCTC has also set up an EMI payment option. Tourists can make payments in 3, 6, 12, 18, or 24-month EMIs. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the IRCTC has also made it mandatory for all guests of 18 years and above to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

ALSO READ: Congress takes a day off from Bharat Jodo Yatra after covering 333 kms