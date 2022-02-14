IRCTC resumes cooked food service in all trains; here is how to place an order

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) resumed serving meals on all trains from Monday, February 14. The move comes over a year after the corporation stopped the service owing to the spread of COVID-19.

The railways resumed cooked meal service in most of its services last month. IRCTC's ready-to-eat meal service will continue, too.

Started in 2014, IRCTC's e-catering service enables passengers to order online an array of food from reputed brands and regional operators and the food is provided at the seat. The program was successful, with IRCTC getting up to 20,000 daily orders before the pandemic.

Here is how you can order food through IRCTC's official website

Go to IRCTC's official e-catering website

Enter 10 digit PNR number and click the proceed button

Select food items from listed hotels, restaurants, etc.

Confirm the order, and make an online payment or pay on delivery