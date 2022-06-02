Cross
IRCTC Luggage Rules: Indian Railways will now levy hefty penalty for excess luggage

By CNBCTV18.com
Indian Railways will now levy hefty penalties to travellers for carrying luggage exceeding the permissible limit. In case, you are caught carrying excess luggage without booking the same, you will have to now shell out six-times more than the normal rates.

Indian Railways will now levy hefty penalties to travellers for carrying luggage exceeding the permissible limit. In case, you are caught carrying excess luggage without booking the same, you will have to now shell out six-times more than the normal rates.
According to the rules, the passengers can carry heavy luggage - ranging from 40 kg to 70 kg - in the train compartment with them depending on the class they are travelling in. If there is extra baggage, the passenger may have to pay extra charges.
ClassFree allowanceMarginal allowanceMaximum quantity permitted
AC First Class70 Kgs15 Kgs150 Kgs
AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class50 Kgs10 Kgs100 Kgs
AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car40 Kgs10 Kgs40 Kgs
Sleeper class40 Kgs10 Kgs80 Kgs
Second class35 Kgs10 Kgs70 Kgs
The minimum charge for luggage is Rs 30.
The Indian Railways has fixed the luggage rates according to the coach you are travelling in. If you are travelling in AC first class, you can carry luggage upto 70 kgs; for AC 2-Tier, it is 50 kg; and for AC 3-tier, it is 40 kg. For the sleeper class, the limit is upto 40 kgs and 35 kgs for second class.
Booking your luggage
The passenger should present the luggage at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. You can also book the luggage in advance while booking tickets.
The Railways Ministry has urged people to travel with minimum required luggage.
The ministry tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates to - "If the luggage is more, the pleasures of the journey will be reduced! Do not carry excess luggage while travelling in trains. In case of excess baggage, book the luggage with the help of the parcel office."
