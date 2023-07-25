IRCTC ticketing service unavailable due to technical issues

The technical issue coincided with the timing allocated for tatkal bookings. The tatkal booking for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10 am and for non-AC class (SL/FC/2S) at 11 am.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday faced technical issues due to which the ticketing service is not available on its website and application.

The IRCTC said that it's team is working on resolving the issue soon.

The tickets cannot be booked through other platforms like Amazon, Makemytrip, Goibibo.

