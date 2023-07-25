CNBC TV18
    IRCTC ticketing service unavailable due to technical issues

    1 Min Read
    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 25, 2023 11:21:55 AM IST (Updated)

    The railways tickets can be booked through other Amazon, Makemytrip and other platforms.

    The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday faced technical issues due to which the ticketing service is not available on its website and application.

    The IRCTC said that it's team is working on resolving the issue soon.
    The tickets can, however, be booked through other Amazon, Makemytrip and other platforms.
    The technical issue coincided with the timing allocated for tatkal bookings. The tatkal booking for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10 am and for non-AC class (SL/FC/2S) at 11 am.
    First Published: Jul 25, 2023 11:06 AM IST
