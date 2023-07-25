IRCTC ticketing service unavailable due to technical issues

The railways tickets can be booked through other Amazon, Makemytrip and other platforms.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday faced technical issues due to which the ticketing service is not available on its website and application.

The IRCTC said that it's team is working on resolving the issue soon.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

The tickets can, however, be booked through other Amazon, Makemytrip and other platforms.

The technical issue coincided with the timing allocated for tatkal bookings. The tatkal booking for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10 am and for non-AC class (SL/FC/2S) at 11 am.