IRCTC ticketing service unavailable due to technical issues

1 Min Read
The railways tickets can be booked through other Amazon, Makemytrip and other platforms.
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday faced technical issues due to which the ticketing service is not available on its website and application.
The IRCTC said that it's team is working on resolving the issue soon.
Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023
Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.
The tickets can, however, be booked through other Amazon, Makemytrip and other platforms.
The technical issue coincided with the timing allocated for tatkal bookings. The tatkal booking for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10 am and for non-AC class (SL/FC/2S) at 11 am.
First Published: Jul 25, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models
Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need
Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan
Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read
Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force
Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read