IRCTC is down but you can book train tickets at these new places

The Northern Railway is opening additional passenger reservation system (PRS) ticket windows at various railway stations in the national capital. New Delhi railway station has two additional PRS ticket windows, while Shahdara, Okhla, Nizamuddin and Sarojini Nagar stations, each have one extra PRS ticket window.

The Northern Railway's move comes in the backdrop of the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) facing technical issues, beginning earlier today, making the ticketing service unavalaible on its website and application.

The extra counters at the railway stations have been opened in addition to normal PRS counters. The Northern Railway will review the activity at these counters and will open more later, if required. .

"The situation is being continuously watched till the IRCTC website is fully operational," the Northern Railway PRO said.

While the government has said tickets can be booked on platforms such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip, etc, a few booking attempts made were unsuccessful. MakeMyTrip said 'Review Error. Couldn't fetch booking review' while the Amazon website and app said 'we are facing some technical issue with IRCTC. Please try after some time.'