Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the "Great One-Horned Rhinoceros" during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species.

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them.

The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.