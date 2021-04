Rajasthan Royals rallied from 42-5 down to beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets with two balls to spare in the IPL match on Thursday.

David Miller and Chris Morris completed the royal comeback, with Miller chasing 62 from 43 balls and Morris hitting four sixes in the last two overs.

Delhi was well on its way to secure a second victory, led by Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan -- the three musketeers who destroyed Rajasthan's top order. Royals were playing at 42-2 with 10 overs to go at the point.

But Miller overtook Delhi, hit seven boundaries and two sixes and turned the wind's flow. In breathing life back into Rajasthan, Miller was also helped by a decision to give a bowl to Marcus Stoinis, when Ravichandran Ashwin had bowled only three overs and conceded a miserly 14.

Stoinis was hit to the boundary by Miller in three consecutive deliveries and conceded 15 runs.

Trying to score a third consecutive six off Khan in the 16th over, Miller was bowled out. Morris was on 1 then, but not for long. He smashed Rabada for sixes over midwicket and long led in the 19th over, and hit Tom Curran over deep square twice, the second time for winning some runs.

Delhi's batting didn't start on the right foot either. Left-arm medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat took out Delhi's top three batsmen -- Prithvi Shaw for 2, Shankar Dhawan for 9, and Ajinkya Rahane for 8.

Finally, the skipper Rishabh Pant settled nerves by hitting 51 off 32, with nine boundaries.

There was also some good bottom order hitting from Curran (21) and Woakes (15 not out) to reach 147, but the total looked about 20 runs less than desired.

