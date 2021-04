Propelled by a maiden century from Devdutt Paddikal beside Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore blew away Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in the IPL match on Thursday.

The 20-year-old left-hander, Paddikal's (101) partnership with Captain Kohli (72) took Bangalore to a massive score of 181 without any loss in the 17th over in reply to Rajasthan's 177-9.

I had the best seat in the house, Kohli said after the match.

Bangalore has played four matches and lost none so far. Rajasthan, on the other hand, was the last in the points table.

While Rajasthan Royals did manage to create an imposing target, Paddikal and Kohile seemed to cruise to it.

The conversation was very clear, we both realized when we were going well, Paddikal said. There were times when he was going better, times when I was going better. We just wanted to rotate the strike.

In his first over, fast bowler Chris Morris conceded three boundaries, the fourth in the match.

Kohli hit leg-spinner, Shreyas Gopal, over mid-on in the first over, and Paddikal hit Gopal to the boundary twice past short fine leg in the third. He drove fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman over long-off, then medium-pacer Chetan Sakaritya over long-on. In the ninth over, he swatted legspinner Rahul Tewatia for consecutive sixes.

The century partnership came up in the 10th over when Paddikal swiveled on his back foot and pulled Mustafizur over deep square leg. When Paddikal stalled, Kohlie rushed from the 20s to his 50 and slapped Morris over mid-off. Kohli took 34 balls to a half-century. His 72 had six boundaries and three sixes.

Paddikal's was the second hundred of this IPL by hitting Mustafizur over deep square leg. The end came moments later on five wides. Paddikal's 102 came from 52 balls, including 11 boundaries and six sixes.

Flawless innings, Kohli said. He passed over 6,000 runs in the IPL last night.

Rajasthan started the match 43-4, and Shivam Dube began the recovery with the middle order. Dube scored 46 off 32 until he was out to a good diving catch by Glenn Maxwell.