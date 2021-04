IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key highlights from match

Mumbai roared back to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in its chase for the third straight time, and won Saturday's IPL match by 13 runs.

The start was good, with Jonny Bairstow hitting a brisk 43 off 22 deliveries and fellow opener David Warner scoring a 34-ball 36. But then the team collapsed at 137 in 19.4 overs. It lost its last eight wickets for just 47 runs. And the credit goes to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar who claimed 3-19, with Trent Boult helping Mumbai achieve a perfect finish with 3-28.

And Kieron Pollard being Keiron Pollard hit 35 off 22 deliveries and Mumbai's total surged to 150 for 5 wickets. The power-hitter showed off with two sixes off the last two deliveries from the Bhuvenshwar Kumar (0-45).

Even though the defending champions lost their first IPL 2021 match against the Royal Challengers of Bangalore, they are currently enjoying their first position on the points table with 4 points. Hyderabad, on the other hand, is sitting on the last position of the points table with negative points.