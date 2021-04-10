IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Key highlights from match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 began with an upset after Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore royally challenged and stunned the defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

South Africa's champion batsman, AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as perennial underachiever Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped the defending champions.

De Villiers hit a stunning 48 in 27 balls after RCB were down in the dumps at 106 for 5. Harshal Patel claimed 5-27 against Mumbai who managed a modest 159-9 after being put into bat.

Haryana's Harshal, an eternal peripheral presence in the IPL, finally had his night under the lights as he snatched 5 wickets for 27, which helped RCB restrict MI to 159.

MI lost the first match, not straying from tradition in the IPL, but this time they lost it to de Villiers. This South African batsman managed to change the script of the match in a space of two overs by attacking the two MI spinners Rahul Chahar (0/43) and Krunal Pandya (1/25).

Patel then sealed the nervy battle for Bangalore by taking a single off the last ball following AB de Villiers' (48) dismissal in the final over.

Skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29 balls), who had launched into an experienced Marco Jansen in his first over, got a bit bogged down as the innings progressed. However, Maxwell's attack meant that Kohli could take his time. It was MI's strike bowler Bumrah, who came back for his second spell at the back-10 and removed the Indian captain with an angular delivery.

If that wasn't enough, Jansen banged a short to end Maxwell's potentially dangerous innings. After Jansen dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed, de Villiers stunned everyone with a clean six and a boundary off Chahar. One way to announce an arrival, indeed.

Earlier, Harshal had already produced a death over masterclass that helped to keep the Mumbaikars under check. He plucked three wickets in his final over for a single run and became the first bowler to dismiss five of the Mumbai Indians'.

Earlier, Chris Lynn's quickfire 49 and Suryakumar Yadav's breezy 31 had set up a perfect stage for Mumbai to launch a late assault.

Fresh from his exploits for India, Ishan Kishan blazed his way to 28 off 19 balls but Harshal got a few wickets in the final over to prevent MI from inflicting bigger damage. On a Chepauk track where a good score is anything in the region of 150, the total was certainly par for the course.

Kyle Jamieson (1/27 in 4 overs) had an impressive IPL debut with his disconcerting bounce but the seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) has clearly lost his bearings for some time now. But Harshal, Chahal's Haryana teammate made it up with some accurate wicket-to-wicket bowling in the 18th and 20th over.

Lynn, who looked shaky during the first few overs, stepped out to loft Chahal for a six over long-on and another over wide of long-on off left arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to get his rhythm back. This was after he called Rohit for a non-existent single and then sent him back, only to find the skipper yards short of his ground.

Suryakumar (31 off 23 balls), at the other end, took off from where he left against England as he clipped Jamieson for a boundary, punched Chahal through covers off the back foot and then back-cut Dan Christian for another four. The pitch that looked slow during the first four overs went out of the equation as runs came at a fair clip.