Amit Mishra, the experienced leg-spinner of Delhi singlehandedly dismantled the Mumbai Indians with a rich haul of 4-24 as the Delhi Capitals beat the reigning champion by six wickets in the IPL match on Tuesday.

Mumbai caved in for 137-9 against Mishra's brilliant bowling after skipper captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

Delhi's openers strengthened Delhi as Shikhar Dhawan hit 45 and Steven Smith hit 33. Their useful contributions helped Delhi reach 138-4 with five balls to spare.

It was a low-scoring match but a difficult pitch to bat on, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said. We just wanted to keep it simple and we wanted to restrict them to at least 140-150, he added.

After the victory, Delhi jumped to the second position, right after RCB, who have won all three of their games.

Dhawan survived a close catch in Trent Boults first over but kept Delhi's chase on course by hitting five fours and a six in his 42-ball knock. He looked set for his third 50 this season, but he was holed out at deep square leg in the 15th over off Rahul Chahar's (1-29) legspin.

Although Pant (7) top edged Jasprit Bumrah's slower delivery in the 17th over, Lalit Yadav (22 not out) and West Indian Shirmon Hetmeyer (14 not out) took Delhi home in 19.1 overs.

Mishra's intelligent bowling frustrated Mumbai to no end. His two wickets in the ninth over saw both Sharma and Hardik Pandya returning to pavilion after being caught out by Smith.

Mishra then reduced the defending champion to the score of 6-84 when he bowled Keiron Pollard.

The 38-year-old Mishra then returned in the death overs to have Ishan Kishan (26) played onto a delivery back onto his stumps which helped Delhi hold Mumbai to its lowest score this season.

After the start we got, I thought we could have batted well in the middle overs, which we didnt do, Sharma said. We didn't capitalize on the start in the powerplay credit to Delhi bowlers, they kept the pressure up and kept taking wickets, he added.

