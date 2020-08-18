India
Investigate charges of Facebook India's pro-BJP bias, Congress tells Mark Zuckerberg
Updated : August 18, 2020 04:07 PM IST
the US newspaper cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana.
The congress has in the letter, demanded Facebook to publish and make transparent all instances of hate speech posts since 2014 that were allowed on the platform.
The letter from the Congress came after a Wall Street Journal report that said Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to politicians of the ruling party in India.