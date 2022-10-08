Invest Rajasthan Summit: CM Gehlot wants at least half the MoUs signed to be implemented

By CNBCTV18.com

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government will ensure that at least half of the total MoUs signed during the two-day Invest Rajasthan summit are implemented.

The state government has signed investment agreements worth Rs 11 lakh crore between November 2021 and September 2022 during roadshows at international, national, and state levels.

Gehlot said that only 15-25 percent of the MoUs signed culminate into actual investments, but his government will try to ensure that at least half of the investment commitment makes ground-level progress.

The Chief Minister also told reporters on the concluding day of the summit in Jaipur that Rajasthan has a business-friendly environment with no labor unrest, good law and order situation and a dedicated bureaucracy. He also added that industries go to a state where the environment is conducive for investment and Rajasthan provides exactly that.

Speaking at an MSME conclave as part of the summit, Gehlot said that the sector has a bright future and that his government will do everything it can to promote the sector. He echoed the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week during the national 5G launch, when he asked telecom operators to outsource manufacturing of small hardware equipment to MSMEs.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister also reiterated that the state's happiness index and per capita income have increased over the last three years due to several reformative decisions that gave a fillip to the industrial sector. Highlighting the achievements of his government, Gehlot said that they have worked to improve road infrastructure, provide social security, and make healthcare facilities free in government hospitals.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) chairman S Ramann assured full support to the MSME sector in the state.