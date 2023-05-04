Internet shutdown in Manipur for 5 days after violence — here are 10 recent instances in India

In 2022, India topped the global list of internet shutdowns, as per a report by Access Now and the KeepItOn coalition. Out of the 187 internet shutdowns worldwide, India reported the highest at 84 incidents, as per the report.
The Manipur government on Wednesday, May 3, imposed a complete shutdown on mobile internet services across the state for five days following violent clashes in various parts of the state. The ban came a day after violence erupted as thousands of people participated in a solidarity march called by tribal groups in all the 10 hill districts of the state to protest the call for the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.
According to an EastMojo report, the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) had given the call for the march to express dissent to the “persistent demands of the Meitei community for its inclusion in the ST category.”