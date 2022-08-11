International Youth Day 2022: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The first International Youth Day was celebrated on August 12, 2000. The theme for International Youth Day 2022 is 'Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages'

Designated by the United Nations in 1999, International Youth Day is observed on August 12. The day, established on the recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers, aims at coming up with solutions for the issues faced by the youth. The first International Youth Day was celebrated on August 12, 2000.

International Youth Day lays emphasis on the rights of young people to have access to education, employment, healthcare, monetary services and participation in public life. This is specially significant as several young people across the world are struggling with issues related to physical or mental health, education and employment.

The International Youth Day also provides an opportunity to recognise the young talents who are contributing to their society through their impactful work.

International Youth Day 2022: How to celebrate

During this day, concerts, workshops, cultural events, and seminars are organised by civil societies, private individuals and local governments. To observe International Youth Day, one can attend an event being held to mark the day. In the past few years, the trend of a group of young people coming together to do community service on the day has also picked up.

Also, you can learn about the programmes and schemes your government has rolled out for the youth and send them your feedback and suggestions. You can also make a donation to organisations working for the skill development of the youth. Helping out young drug addicts is also among the noblest ways to observe International Youth Day.

International Youth Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for International Youth Day is "Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages”. The theme has been selected as a Global Report on Ageism launched by the United Nations in March 2021 highlighted that “young people continue to report age-related barriers in various spheres of their lives such as employment, political participation, health, and justice”.

The UN report also stated that ageism impacts people in ways that prevent them to reach their full potential and contribute to their community.