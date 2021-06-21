International Yoga Day: Yoga in the 'Stay at Home' era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day. The main theme this year is yoga for wellness. He said yoga remains a ray of hope as the world fights the pandemic.

He also announced mYoga app that will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. Terming it a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science, the prime minister expressed the hope that the M-Yoga app will help in spreading yoga the world over and contribute to the efforts of 'One World, One Health'.

The prime minister said despite the pandemic, this year's theme for the International Yoga Day "Yoga for wellness" has raised the morale of people. He wished for the health of every country, society and individual, and hoped that "we will be united and will strengthen each other".

On the Occassion of International Yoga Day and in the stay at home era, CNBC-TV18’s Shibani Gharat has some recommendations lined up on practicing yoga with just a click on your smart phones.

Watch the accompanying video for more.