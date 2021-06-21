International Yoga Day: All you need to know about mYoga app launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the mYoga app on the seventh International Day of Yoga. The United Nations had in 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Modi said despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s theme for International Yoga Day – "Yoga for wellness" – has boosted the morale of people and he wished for the health of every country, society, and individual; and hoped that "we will be united and will strengthen each other".

Giving the mantra of "Yoga se sahyog tak" (Yoga for global cooperation), the PM said that the mYoga app will play a "great role" in expanding yoga across the world. He expressed hope that mYoga app will help in spreading yoga the world over and will contribute to the efforts of “One World One Health”.

Here is all you need to know:

The yoga training videos have been created and conceptualised by certified yoga teachers and practitioners.

Currently, the videos are available in English, Hindi and French. These training videos will be available in more languages in the coming months.

The mYoga app has been jointly developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH), Government of India. Modi described the app as a great example of the fusion of modern technology and ancient science.

The app is recommended for use as a "daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years". It does not collect any data from users at all.

Since 2014, International Yoga Day is being celebrated at a grand level through mass gatherings. However, in 2020 and this year, the celebrations went virtual due to COVID-19 norms. This year, only 20 participants each were allowed at 75 cultural heritage locations across India, including Delhi’s Red Fort, the Agra Fort, Shanti Stupa in Ladakh; Ellora Caves in Maharashtra, and Nalanda in Bihar.