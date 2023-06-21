A group of passengers were also seen performing yogasanas onboard a Mumbai local train and a video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with tremendous fanfare across the globe on Wednesday, June 21. To mark the International Yoga Day several events were organised across the country as well as abroad. A group of passengers were also seen performing yogasanas onboard a Mumbai local train and a video of the same is now going viral on social media.

News agency ANI tweeted a heartwarming video of the passengers practicing Yoga asanas inside a running Mumbai local train.

Sharing the video, ANI wrote, “Passengers perform Yoga inside a Mumbai local train.”

Many Twitter users have praised the passengers for their enthusiasm for Yoga. One user wrote, “That is good to see.”

Another user tweeted, “I can already see them more fit and fab.”

By practicing Yoga within the confined space of their train compartment, these citizens have showcased Yoga’s magic, which transcends physical boundaries and fosters a sense of unity and well-being. It can be said that millions of commuters of Mumbai’s local trains will now surely get inspired to include Yoga in their hectic urban life.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government took the lead in celebrating International Yoga Day. Many Union Ministers were seen performing Yogasanas at various events.

PM Modi led a unique Yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, which was attended by many dignitaries from different countries. The PM also tweeted an insightful video message on the occasion of International Yoga Day and touted the ancient practice.

“Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being. We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” PM Modi said in his video message on the occasion of International Yoga Day.