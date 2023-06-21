2 Min(s) Read
A group of passengers were also seen performing yogasanas onboard a Mumbai local train and a video of the same is now going viral on social media.
The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with tremendous fanfare across the globe on Wednesday, June 21. To mark the International Yoga Day several events were organised across the country as well as abroad. A group of passengers were also seen performing yogasanas onboard a Mumbai local train and a video of the same is now going viral on social media.
News agency ANI tweeted a heartwarming video of the passengers practicing Yoga asanas inside a running Mumbai local train.
Sharing the video, ANI wrote, “Passengers perform Yoga inside a Mumbai local train.”