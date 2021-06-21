International Yoga Day Latest Updates: Yoga can be extremely helpful during COVID, says President Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the 7th International Yoga Day, launched mYoga app which will be available worldwide.

"Now there will be mYoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto," said PM Modi while launching the app today.

"Yoga leads us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. I am sure it will continue to play preventive and promotive role in healthcare of masses," he added.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the lead event of Yoga Day this year was a televised one with Doordarshan covering it live. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', focusing on physical and mental well-being.

"Tomorrow, June 21, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being," Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted people ahead of Yoga Day.

"On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, let us resolve to brighten our lives physically, mentally and spiritually by practising Yoga every day, " he said on Sunday.

"The pandemic made the world realise the importance of overall well-being and Yoga is one simple yet powerful practice that helps us build resilience and improves our health holistically.

It gives me immense happiness that Yoga, India's gift to humanity, is transforming millions of lives around the globe," Naidu added.

Here are the latest updates:

Make yoga part of daily routine: LG Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to make yoga a part of their daily life. Extending greetings on the International Yoga Day, Baijal said yoga has more significance amid COVID19 times and it can boost immunity and mental health.

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Over 3,000 people spread their mats at the iconic Times Square here and performed Yoga asanas keeping in mind social distancing guidelines to celebrate International Yoga Day as the city opens up following the COVID19 pandemic. The Consulate General of India, New York in partnership with Times Square Alliance hosted the 7th International Day of Yoga celebrations on Sunday at the popular city destination, known as the crossroads of the world. The daylong celebration-themed as Solstice Event was attended by more than 3000 people.

Yoga good for people and country, says V-P Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to the people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, he said yoga not only helps us physically and mentally but also improves the health of society. It is good both for the people and the country, he said according to an official statement.

Yoga can be extremely helpful during Covid: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted citizens on the International Yoga Day and said it can be extremely helpful during Covid. He said yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during COVID-19, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day

Yoga has the potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental wellbeing of the people, especially given the impact of the global pandemic, India's top diplomat in the US has said, kicking off the 7th International Yoga Day celebrations in the country. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Sunday participated in the yoga protocol session at the Indian House here which was attended by embassy officials in person, while a large number of people across the US joined the event virtually through Zoom and the embassy's social media handles.

COVID-19: Haryana to hold mega vaccination drive on International Yoga Day

A mega antiCovid vaccination drive will be conducted in Haryana on the International Yoga Day on Monday, the state's Health Minister Anil Vij has said. A target has been set to vaccinate 2.5 lakh people during this inoculation drive, Vij told reporters in Ambala on Sunday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performs Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh

Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi

For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down: PM Narendra Modi #ANI