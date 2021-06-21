International Yoga Day: Adopt yoga In daily life for a better mental and physical well-being

As COVID-19 continues to affect growing numbers of people around the world, it is more important than ever to care for your physical and mental well-being. Adopting a Yoga practice in our everyday lives is a great way to overcome stress and anxiety while finding positivity during these uncertain times.

Even the theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Well-Being' and how the practice of Yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual. The Sanskrit term “Yoga” means “union”. It indicates the union of one’s body, mind and soul. It is one of the oldest holistic methods for one’s physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing and over recent months it has only surged in popularity as it turns out that Yoga is the perfect activity for enforced lockdown.

When people went into lockdown, there was a state of panic, chaos, and anxiety among all. People needed a proper path to calm themselves and to deal with the lockdown's uncertainty and isolation, so more and more people started practicing Yoga for their overall health, including flexibility, stress relief, and physical fitness.

Yoga is a mind and body practice that involves movement, breathing exercises, and a focus on thoughts and mindfulness. Yoga is symbolized with different postures, breathing exercises, relaxation techniques and meditation. Although India had always advocated the practice of yoga in one’s daily life for leading a healthy and peaceful lifestyle, the true value of this ancient practice was discovered by many only during the period of the Covid pandemic.

There are lots of yoga postures and pranayamas that you can do to help you relax. The asanas or postures of yoga are not merely to add flexibility to your body, it also helps in reducing the muscle tension and relax our sympathetic system, which results in a relaxed and calm mind. There are different yoga postures for different purposes. Finding yoga postures that are suitable for your fitness level will help you enjoy exercising. What’s more, you don't even need any special equipment and it is perfect for morning early workout at home.

Yoga can be practiced by people of all ages, by people with different conditions, to get a holistic sense of health. Making yoga a part of your daily life ensures that you are taking good care of yourself. Self-care and mental health are the most talked about and pressing issues in recent days. And yoga is the one answer to both the problems.

From losing health, maintaining mental and physical wellbeing, managing anxiety and keeping oneself at peace, yoga is a great all-rounder for holistic health. It is one gift that India has given to the entire world for healthy living.

When practised daily, yoga strengthens your mind, lessens your stress and establishes a connection between your mind and body.

Boosting immunity is yet another concern in the current times. Eating healthy has no substitute but performing yoga and practicing pranayamas along with eating healthy food gives you a healthy body and mind, plus boosts your immune system to fight all kinds of diseases.

During these uncertain times, even doctors and therapists are urging people to practice yoga daily. You don’t need to give several hours to yoga, even 30 minutes from your daily life is enough for you to experience a gradual change in your overall health and wellbeing.

You will find your body getting toned and your mind at peace with everything. Meditation, which is one of the fundamentals of yoga, increases your endurance level and also builds confidence along with boosting your resilience in times of change and challenge.

The Yoga postures and pranayama from ancient India may be just the thing you need, to lift up your health, and bring a glow to your face. Here’s wishing you all health, wellbeing and peace of mind in life always!

The author, Sapna Desai, is Head Marketing and Online sales at ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The views expressed are personal