What unites us, is yoga: PM Modi delivers special video message on International Yoga Day 2023

“Yoga connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video message.

Although in the United States on his first official state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special video message on International Day of Yoga early Wednesday morning local time. In his video message, Modi emphasised India's commitment to embracing unity and diversity through the ancient practice and "global movement" of yoga.

"The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented," Modi said, referring to the proposal for the International Day of Yoga that was moved in the UN General Assembly in 2014.

The prime minister stated that yoga not only strengthens the bonds between individuals but also expands their inner vision, fostering a sense of interconnectedness with all living beings.

"What unites us is yoga," Modi said. "We've always nurtured traditions that unite and celebrate diversity. Through yoga, we have to end contradictions."

He urged the nation to overcome contradictions, obstacles, and resistance through the practice of yoga, presenting the spirit of "One India, Excellent India" as a global example.

The prime minister also emphasised that yoga creates a healthy and powerful society where the collective energy is manifold. "Today, crores of people all over the world are doing yoga together on the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

The national celebration of the International Day of Yoga was led by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the city of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the festivities on the premises of Parliament House, and Union ministers performed yoga exercises in various cities across the country.

Yoga has become a global movement through the International Day of Yoga , Modi said in his address.

Modi will lead a Yoga Day programme in New York City later today at the United Nations Headquarters. The event will take place on the North Lawn from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm IST i.e. 8-9 am EST. Top UN officials, envoys and delegates are expected to join the session.

According to reports, guests have even been encouraged to wear yoga-friendly attire but will be provided mats by the hosts.

In his message, Modi noted that this year's event holds particular significance as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica are also joining in the celebrations. The prime minister said the idea of the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' makes Yoga Day even more special as it is based on the mutual relation between the idea of yoga and the expanse of the ocean.