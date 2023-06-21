What unites us, is yoga: PM Modi delivers special video message on International Yoga Day 2023

“Yoga connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his video message.

Although in the United States on his first official state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special video message on International Day of Yoga early Wednesday morning local time. In his video message, Modi emphasised India's commitment to embracing unity and diversity through the ancient practice and "global movement" of yoga.

For LIVE updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, check here. For full coverage, track CNBC-TV18 here.

"The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented," Modi said, referring to the proposal for the International Day of Yoga that was moved in the UN General Assembly in 2014.

Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

The prime minister stated that yoga not only strengthens the bonds between individuals but also expands their inner vision, fostering a sense of interconnectedness with all living beings.