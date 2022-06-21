Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "yoga can become a problem solver for all of us" while addressing a gathering at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the occasion of the International Yoga Day early Tuesday. He said yoga brings peace within oneself which will help "millions of people with inner peace" to create an "environment of global peace".

"Our gurus have said...yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe. This might feel like an extreme thought to someone but Indians have answered this with a simple mantra -- This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he said.

Modi also explained how yoga can help build peace in the environment. He said yoga helps in creating self-awareness and awareness of the world. When an individual becomes aware of himself and his body, he begins to spot things that need to be changed -- both in himself and in the world. There may be an individual problem or global challenges like climate change and international conflicts, and Yoga makes us conscious, competent and compassionate about these challenges.

"Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and that's how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us," PM Modi said in Mysuru.

The world is celebrating the eighth International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21. The theme for this year’s yoga day celebrations is ‘ Yoga for Humanity ’. The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid pandemic, The Prime Ministers' Office said. The programme is being held at 75,000 places. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year.

Congratulating everyone on the eighth International Yoga Day, PM Modi said, "The theme this year is Yoga for humanity. Through this theme, I want to thank the UN and all other nations to help in sending the message of yoga to humanity in the very corner of the world."

PM Modi also highlighted the concept of "One Sun, One Earth" and said a "guardian ring" is around the Earth. "At the international level too, this time we are embracing the 'Guardian Ring of Yoga' all over the world. With the sunrise, with the movement of the sun, people are doing Yoga in different countries of the world," he said.