Women have all the talent, skills and education to go forward, says US commerce secy Gina Raimondo

Women today have all the skills and talent to move ahead in life and they should make the most use of it, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at CNBC-TV18's Future Female Forward initiative, which was held a day after the International Women's Day celebrations.

"I would just say that so many of us have paved the way for you. And I want to tell you that you have all the talent, skills, and education to go forward. And whatever path you choose — government, journalism, business — do something. Not for yourself, but because of what you have to contribute to the world," Raimondo said, as she addressed the women sitting in the room.

"I'm excited to be here during International Women's Week," she said, adding she had met several women entrepreneurs and hopes to enter a new era of increased trade.

Raimondo, who is in India for a four-day visit, also took part in Holi celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday. "I had fun at the Holi celebrations. I needed three shampoos after that," she joked.

The US Commerce Secretary, who began her India visit on Tuesday, will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum. Raimondo's visit to New Delhi will enhance commercial ties between the two nations.

She also spoke to CNBC-TV18 regarding other aspects such as India-US trade relations, and how a new era of trade for both sides is expected.

She also spoke about the supply chain issues, the growth potential in India, as well as the semiconductor shortage issue. She said there would be a purposeful dialogue between India and the US over the semiconductor issue.