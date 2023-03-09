English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsWomen have all the talent, skills and education to go forward, says US commerce secy Gina Raimondo

Women have all the talent, skills and education to go forward, says US commerce secy Gina Raimondo

Women have all the talent, skills and education to go forward, says US commerce secy Gina Raimondo
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Mar 9, 2023 1:28:59 PM IST (Published)

"I would just say that so many of us have paved the way for you. And I just want to tell you that you have all the talent and skills and education to go forward. And whatever path you choose — government, journalism, business — do something. Not for yourself, but because for what you have to contribute to the world," US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Women today have all the skills and talent to move ahead in life and they should make the most use of it, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at CNBC-TV18's Future Female Forward initiative, which was held a day after the International Women's Day celebrations.

Recommended Articles

View All
Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Such: Oceans ecosystem— why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Explainer: Why Alzheimer’s is the world's most challenging disease

Mar 9, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


"I would just say that so many of us have paved the way for you. And I want to tell you that you have all the talent, skills, and education to go forward. And whatever path you choose — government, journalism, business — do something. Not for yourself, but because of what you have to contribute to the world," Raimondo said, as she addressed the women sitting in the room.
"I'm excited to be here during International Women's Week," she said, adding she had met several women entrepreneurs and hopes to enter a new era of increased trade.
Raimondo, who is in India for a four-day visit, also took part in Holi celebrations in the national capital on Wednesday. "I had fun at the Holi celebrations. I needed three shampoos after that," she joked.
Also Read:
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Delhi — Here’s a look at India-US trade relations
The US Commerce Secretary, who began her India visit on Tuesday, will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum. Raimondo's visit to New Delhi will enhance commercial ties between the two nations.
She also spoke to CNBC-TV18 regarding other aspects such as India-US trade relations, and how a new era of trade for both sides is expected.
She also spoke about the supply chain issues, the growth potential in India, as well as the semiconductor shortage issue. She said there would be a purposeful dialogue between India and the US over the semiconductor issue.
Also Read: Piyush Goyal, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to relaunch commercial dialogue
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FutureFemaleForwardunited statesUS commerce secretary

Next Article

Uzbekistan deaths: Adulteration confirmed in Marion Biotech drug samples, says report

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X