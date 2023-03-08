Directing air traffic is not easy and it takes intense concentration, clarity of thought, quick thinking, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. But Lieutenant Commander Ruchika Bhadana, a third generation Indian Naval Officer posted at the Air Traffic Control Unit of the Indian Navy's heliport INS Shikra in Mumbai, makes it look easy.

Bhadana says, “I always wanted to wear a white uniform like my father. I cleared by SSB in my first attempt and got commissioned in ATC.”

Lieutenant Commander Bhadana's role is not limited to military helicopters... she is also in charge of civilian helicopters that fly across her airspace in southern Mumbai and she loves every minute of it.

Bhadana says, “We provide air traffic service to all military helicopters and all civil choppers flying through our jurisdiction. It's a challenging and gratifying experience.”

The job keeps her on her toes and is full of challenges. She recalls one such incident when she had to direct choppers to a safe landing while Cyclone Tauktae raged along India's Western Coastal line in May 2021, a cyclone that claimed over 100 lives.

Bhadana says, “It was a challenging task. I was on duty and we had to fly for rescue operations. We had to give a safe path to our choppers and it was challenging considering the weather condition.”

While she drew early inspiration from her father Commander KBS Bhadana, she says she continues to find inspiration every day, from every woman who is challenging the status quo and making a name for herself in every field.

Bhadana says, “Every woman contributing to our national development is my role model.”