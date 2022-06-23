International Widows Day 2022: Why is it observed?

In several developing and under-developed nations, widows are treated as outcasts. They are not even given access to credit or other economic resources. To make their lives more difficult, some societies follow irrational practices like making widows drink the water their husband’s corpse was washed in. In several cases, they become more vulnerable to physical and mental violence. As a consequence, they end up facing issues like poor nutrition and lack of adequate shelter. Even their kids become more prone to abuse and missing out on school education.

History and significance

The Loomba Foundation, an NGO based in the United Kingdom, established International Widows Day in 2005. June 23 was selected as the date for International Widows Day as the father of Lord Rajinder Paul Loomba, founder of Loomba Foundation, died on this date, making her mother a widow. Later, in December 2010, the UN General Assembly officially adopted June 23 as International Widows’ Day.

According to the United Nation estimate, there are about 258 million widows in the world. In fact, in some areas of Africa, like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it has been reported that around 50 percent of women are widows. Experts say their number has risen considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among these widows, nearly one in every 10 live in extreme poverty, the UN data adds.

Thus, the International Widows Day, as per the UN, is about taking actions to address the "poverty and injustice faced by millions of widows and their dependents in many countries". On this day, steps are taken and policies are rolled out to empower widows by giving them access to work, education, and healthcare. Governments also vow to protect the rights of widows and weed out prejudices against them from the society

Theme

In 2022, the theme for the International Widows’ Day is “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems”. The theme is an attempt to showcase how the identity of a woman in a society is attached to her partner and after his death, the problems faced by the widow are ignored by policymakers. Not just policymakers, even societies abandon widows and often strip them of their ritual privileges.