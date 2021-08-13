International Left-Handers Day 2021: Here are some famous lefties

Did you know that there is a day dedicated to left-handers? The International Left-Handers Day was first observed in 1992. It celebrates around 10 percent population of the world which is left-handed.

A lot of famous personalities, former US presidents, artists and celebrities are part of this group. It’s something Barack Obama, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Oprah Winfrey, and Justin Bieber have in common.

Barack Obama

The 44th president of the United States isn’t the only left-handed person to assume the highest office. US Presidents Bill Clinton, George H W Bush, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Harry Truman, Herbert Hoover and James Garfield were also left-handed.

Amitabh Bachchan

In a career spanning over five decades, the superstar is one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He remains active to this day, playing a wide range of roles.

Marie Curie

In an incredible life devoted to scientific research, Curie discovered two new radioactive elements and went on to win the Nobel Prize twice.

Sachin Tendulkar

One of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, he holds the record for the most number of runs scored in One Day International cricket.

Oprah Winfrey

Apart from being a billionaire talk show queen, Oprah also has the ability to sell books with just a glance. Joining her in the left-handed club from Hollywood are Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts and Angelina Jolie.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian pop star remains a heartthrob for millions of girls around the world.

Sir Paul McCartney

As part of the legendary British band The Beatles, Sir Paul made history and created unforgettable tunes.

Lady Gaga

Hailing from New York, Stefani Germanotta has made quite a name for herself in the music industry as the outspoken, creative, singer, songwriter with multiple Grammys under her belt.

Ned Flanders

The deeply religious, surprisingly fit next-door neighbour of Homer Simpson, Ned Flanders is a proud member of the left-handed club. In fact, in season three of The Simpsons, he uses his life savings to open his own store of left-handed products called the Leftorium.

Leonardo Da Vinci