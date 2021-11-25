International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: A look at crimes against women in India

The UN has designated November 25 as the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’ with the aim of with aim of raising awareness against the crimes committed against women across the globe on a day-to-day basis.

Women across the globe fall victim to rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence but many of these crimes remain hidden, thus preventing the world from being aware of the enormity of the issue.

The date November 25 was selected for the awareness in memory of the 1960 assassination of the Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic under the orders of dictator Rafael Trujillo.

The date also marks the start of the "16 Days of Activism" that precedes Human Rights Day on December 10 each year.