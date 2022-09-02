    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but commitment of India of 21st century — Top quotes by PM Modi

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but commitment of India of 21st century — Top quotes by PM Modi

    INS Vikrant not just a warship but commitment of India of 21st century — Top quotes by PM Modi
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    "Until now, only developed nations built such aircraft carriers. Today, India has joined this league and taken another step towards being a developed nation," says PM Modi on the commissioning of INS Vikrant.

    INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier, was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. It is designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited.
    The new Naval Ensign was also unveiled by Modi during the commissioning of INS Vikrant. The warship will adorn the new White ensign with effect from its commissioning.
    Here are top quotes from PM Modi on the commissioning of INS Vikrant:
    # Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hard work, talent, impact, and commitment of India of the 21st century.
    # From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on INS Vikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon.
    # Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust. On this historic occasion, I express gratitude to the Indian Navy, all engineers, scientists, and workers of Cochin Shipyard.
    # Until now, only developed nations built such aircraft carriers. Today, India has joined this league and taken another step towards being a developed nation.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    defenceIndian NavyINS VikrantNarendra Modi

    Previous Article

    PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy: What is its history and why is it changing?

    Next Article

    Noida twin towers demolition: Supertech chairman explains how the land will be used now

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng