By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "Until now, only developed nations built such aircraft carriers. Today, India has joined this league and taken another step towards being a developed nation," says PM Modi on the commissioning of INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier, was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. It is designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The new Naval Ensign was also unveiled by Modi during the commissioning of INS Vikrant . The warship will adorn the new White ensign with effect from its commissioning.

#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala | Hoisting of the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', on #INSVikrant in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/DaFdg52iMU — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Here are top quotes from PM Modi on the commissioning of INS Vikrant:

# Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hard work, talent, impact, and commitment of India of the 21st century.

# From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on INS Vikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon.

# Today, India joins the countries that build such large aircraft carriers with indigenous technology. Today, INS Vikrant has filled India with new trust. On this historic occasion, I express gratitude to the Indian Navy, all engineers, scientists, and workers of Cochin Shipyard.

# Until now, only developed nations built such aircraft carriers. Today, India has joined this league and taken another step towards being a developed nation.