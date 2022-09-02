By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier — INS Vikrant — the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history, on Friday. Modi commissioned the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features at the Cochin Shipyard.

Modi also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past.

Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade had said that the aircraft landing trials on board INS Vikrant will begin in November and they will be completed by mid-2023, adding MiG-29K jets will operate from the warship for the first few years.

The warship has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses and over 100 MSMEs at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

It is designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the Indian Navy's in-house organisation and is built by public sector undertaking Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The first phase of ship construction was completed with its successful launch in August 2013. The 262 metre long and 62 metre wide Vikrant displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles.

It has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors. The ship also has a full-fledged medical complex with the latest equipment including a physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, and isolation ward.

It would be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).