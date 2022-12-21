INS Vagir: All you need to know about the made-in-India Scorpene-class submarine

The INS Vagir completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines.
The Indian Navy on Tuesday took delivery of INS Vagir, the fifth submarine under Project-75. The indigenously built Scorpene-class submarine will soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy. INS Vagir was launched on November 12, 2020, and it began sea trials on February 1 this year. The submarine completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines, the Ministry of Defence said.
The 5th submarine of Project–75 #Vagir, delivered to #IndianNavy on #20Dec 22.Built indigenously at @MazagonDockLtd Mumbai, delivery of 3 submarines within a span of 2 years is testimony to the impetus given to #AatmaNirbharBharat.@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia@makeinindia pic.twitter.com/EMC7CMmip6— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 20, 2022
Under Project-75, six submarines of the Scorpene design are being built at the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in collaboration with the Naval Group, France.
So far five submarines have been delivered out of which four submarines, INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, and INS Vela are currently in service. While the sixth submarine of this class, INS Vaghsheer, is still under construction.
“Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment is required to be miniaturised and is subject to stringent quality requirements. The construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is another step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” the press release added.
INS Vagir is the third submarine to be delivered to the Navy in a span of 24 months.
Outstanding features of the INS Vaghir
Like the other four submarines of Project-75, INS Vaghir is a diesel-electric attack submarine based on the Scorpène class design.
INS Vagir is designed by the French naval defence and energy group. It inherits the name from INS Vagir (S41), which served in the Indian Navy from 1973 to 2001.
INS Vagir features state-of-the-art stealth features, including advanced acoustic absorption techniques.
The induction of the INS Vagir into the Indian Navy is set to bolster the Indian Navy's combat capability, especially in the Indian Ocean region.
India has been focusing on strengthening its marine capabilities with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing influence in the region. The new submarines will be used to keep a check on China's regular intrusions into Indian waters which are considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.
