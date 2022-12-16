INS Mormugao to be commissioned on December 18: All you need to know about the stealth destroyer ship

Part of the Indian Navy's Project 15B, the Stealth Destroyer Ship INS Mormugao will be the second Visakhapatnam-class destroyer to be commissioned into the Indian Navy.

INS Mormugao, the Indian Navy’s latest guided stealth missile destroyer, is set to be commissioned on December 18 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The ship will be commissioned at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on the eve of Goa Liberation Day. This marks the formal induction of the second out of the four Visakhapatnam-class destroyers to the Indian Navy.

INS Mormugao was built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of the Navy’s Project 15B. The MDSL had delivered the ship to the Indian Navy on November 24.

This is the second ship of the project which was built at the cost of Rs 35,800 crore. The first ship was INS Visakhapatnam, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2021.

Under this project, the ships will have 75 percent indigenous content including weapons and sensors, as per a news18 report.

Named after the port city in Goa, the INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide. It has a displacement of 7,400 tonne and a maximum speed of 30 knots (over 55kmph).

Mormugao features sophisticated state-of-the-art weapon systems, sensors, and a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon system.

The INS Mormugao will be armed with several indigenous weapons including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile whose range is between 290 km to 450 km.

The destroyer comes with indigenous torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers built by Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai and 76mm super rapid gun mount built by BHEL, Haridwar.

The ship will be able to carry and operate two multiple-role helicopters.

What is Indian Navy’s Project 15B?

The Project 15B of the Indian Navy aims to bring stealth destroyers with maximized indigenous inputs and is said to be “an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of 75 years of Indian Independence", News18 reported.

As a part of the project a total of four ships, designed by Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau, will be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai. These ships will be placed in Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.