English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

INS Mormugao to be commissioned on December 18: All you need to know about the stealth destroyer ship

INS Mormugao to be commissioned on December 18: All you need to know about the stealth destroyer ship

INS Mormugao to be commissioned on December 18: All you need to know about the stealth destroyer ship
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 5:12:01 PM IST (Published)

Part of the Indian Navy's Project 15B, the Stealth Destroyer Ship INS Mormugao will be the second Visakhapatnam-class destroyer to be commissioned into the Indian Navy.

INS Mormugao, the Indian Navy’s latest guided stealth missile destroyer, is set to be commissioned on December 18 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The ship will be commissioned at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on the eve of Goa Liberation Day. This marks the formal induction of the second out of the four Visakhapatnam-class destroyers to the Indian Navy.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


INS Mormugao was built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of the Navy’s Project 15B. The MDSL had delivered the ship to the Indian Navy on November 24.
This is the second ship of the project which was built at the cost of Rs 35,800 crore. The first ship was INS Visakhapatnam, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2021.
Under this project, the ships will have 75 percent indigenous content including weapons and sensors, as per a news18 report.
INS Mormugao
Named after the port city in Goa, the INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide. It has a displacement of 7,400 tonne and a maximum speed of 30 knots (over 55kmph).
Mormugao features sophisticated state-of-the-art weapon systems, sensors, and a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon system.
The INS Mormugao will be armed with several indigenous weapons including medium-range surface-to-air missiles, and the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile whose range is between 290 km to 450 km.
Also read: Second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers delivered to Navy
The destroyer comes with indigenous torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers built by Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai and 76mm super rapid gun mount built by BHEL, Haridwar.
The ship will be able to carry and operate two multiple-role helicopters.
What is Indian Navy’s Project 15B?
The Project 15B of the Indian Navy aims to bring stealth destroyers with maximized indigenous inputs and is said to be “an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of 75 years of Indian Independence", News18 reported.
As a part of the project a total of four ships, designed by Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau, will be built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai. These ships will be placed in Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.
Also read: India successfully tests Agni-V missile and social media is loving it
 
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indian NavyWarshipswarships in Goa

Previous Article

Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 60 — Over 23 spurious liquor deaths reported in state in last 6 years

Next Article

PM Modi, Russian President Putin review bilateral cooperation in defence, energy and trade