Inmates allegedly raped, tortured, drugged and thrown to monkeys at Tamil Nadu shelter home

The owners of the shelter home in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram had been running it without a licence for the past 17 years. Four employees were arrested and the owners of the property, B Jubin, and his wife J Maria, were booked under various sections of the IPC.

A total of 142 people, including 33 women were rescued by the police from a shelter home in Tamil Nadu. The shelter home was running without a license and the residents were allegedly beaten up, drugged, raped, and tortured by the staff and owners.

The police were investigating the Anbu Jothi Ashram in Kedar, Villupuram after a US resident Salim Khan moved the Madras High Court seeking direction to the authorities to find his missing father-in-law.

Jawahirullah went missing from the private shelter home where he was admitted in December 2021, a Times of India report said.

A team of officers followed up on the matter and discovered that the shelter home was running without a licence for the past 17 years.

Volunteers who helped rescue the residents (109 men, 33 women, and a boy) told TOI that some of the women were raped by some employees and many were chained and tortured.

The staff in the ashram regularly beat inmates with iron rods and even set off feral monkeys into their cells to intimidate and torture them, the police said.

C Palani, the district collector of Villupuram, said the administration has permanently sealed the ashram and booked eight people.

Four employees were arrested and the owners of the property, B Jubin, and his wife J Maria, were booked under various sections including 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian penal code.

The owner and his wife are in hospital as they were bitten by the monkeys they had reportedly set on the visitors.

The couple reportedly kept the monkeys in a cage and released them when officials knocked at the ashram gates.

The owners of the facility have rubbished the charges.

“We have been running the home for the past 17 years. We admit mentally ill people wandering on the streets. Relatives of mentally ill people also admit them in our home. There was no complaint all these years and now we are accused of rape and torturing inmates. It is unfortunate that we face such charges,” TOI quoted Jubin as saying.

Police said Jubin and his wife Maria would be arrested after they are discharged from the hospital.

Shocking stories of the survivors

A survivor from Odisha told volunteers that she came to the ashram as a teenager seeking alms in Villupuram. The 'rescue' group took her to Anbu Jothi Ashram where she was repeatedly raped, beaten up, and threatened into silence in the last five years.

“When she tried to resist, the employees set on them two ferocious monkeys the owner kept in a cage,” said R Lalitha, a volunteer with Social Awareness Society for Youth to TOI.

She alleged that several other women were chained to window grills, drugged, given sleeping pills, and raped. Those who resisted were beaten with iron rods and left to fight the monkeys.

The rescued inmates are now under the care of the Social Awareness Society for Youth.